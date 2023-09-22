Türkiye-Russia Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam recorded over 250 ceasefire violations by Armenia in last two years

Türkiye-Russia Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam recorded over 250 ceasefire violations by Armenia in last two years

The joint Türkiye-Russia Monitoring Center located in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district has recorded 258 cases of ceasefire violations by Armenia over the past 2 years, according to media reports.

The Center, which acts to establish peace and tranquility in the region, records ceasefire violations with its equipment, monitors notifications from both sides on ceasefire violations, and documents cases of ceasefire violations.

The facts were also documented.

