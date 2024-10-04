Türkiye's research vessel set to depart for Somalia for seismic surveys

Türkiye's research vessel Oruc Reis is set to depart from Istanbul for Somalia on Saturday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar attending the send-off ceremony.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive off the coast of Somalia in late October to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three areas where Türkiye has secured exploration licenses, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The vessel will sail through the Mediterranean to the Suez Canal and pass the Red Sea.The ship will be accompanied by two frigates from the navy, as well as the Zaganos Pasa Support Ship, Sancar Platform Support Ship and Ataman Tracking Ship.Oruc Reis will carry out three-dimensional seismic studies in areas off the coast of Somalia.The mission is expected to last approximately seven months and will involve collecting seismic data for both oil and natural gas, the ministry added. This data will be analyzed in Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.'Oruc Reis will conduct 3D seismic studies in the designated maritime jurisdiction area, which has never been done before. We anticipate that the area where Oruc Reis will work is a region with oil indicators,' Bayraktar noted.Launched in 2017, Oruc Reis was entirely designed and constructed in Türkiye, showcasing the expertise and collaboration of Turkish engineers, technicians and workers throughout every stage of development, from design to production.Specifically engineered for geophysical, geological, oceanographic, and hydrographic research, the ship measures 87 meters in length, 23 meters in width, and stands 34 meters high.Powered by 4x2,520 kW diesel-electric engines, the ship is capable of conducting both two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys for offshore oil and gas exploration. To date, the vessel has carried out numerous seismic missions, collecting data across a total area of 23,000 square kilometers in both two and three dimensions.Earlier this year, Türkiye and Somalia signed memorandums of understanding between their ministries and governments. Under these agreements, Turkish Petroleum, Türkiye's national oil company, obtained licenses for three offshore areas in Somali waters. The ministry plans to conduct seismic surveys across the three licensed zones, each covering roughly 5,000 square kilometers.

