Türkiye's stance will not change toward Israel until end of massacre in Palestine, says Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara's stance will not change toward Tel Aviv, "as long as Israel's massacre, occupation, genocide policy in Gaza and other Palestinian territories continues" Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"Although the oppressors who feed on blood, tears, and occupation are uncomfortable with our stance, we stand and will stand firmly by Palestine," Erdogan said in an address following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.Erdogan said that during the NATO summit last week in Washington, where he also engaged in bilateral talks, he had raised the issue of the massacres that Israel has been inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.He underlined that stopping Israel's actions is essential not only for the region but also for the peace and security of humanity.Türkiye has mobilized all possible means to pressure the current Israeli government into a cease-fire, he added.Erdogan said that steps such as halting commercial transactions between the two countries and intervening in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice was part of these efforts.Noting that Türkiye has also been using its means within NATO for this purpose, he said: "Until a lasting peace is established in Palestine, we will not endorse initiatives for cooperation with Israel within NATO."He pointed out that despite Israel has failed to break the resilience of the Palestinian people despite all the oppression, barbarity, and brutality it has inflicted on them over the past 285 days since Oct. 7."Our Palestinian brothers and sisters continue to defend their land heroically with great dignity, setting an example of valor for all Muslims and humanity."I salute our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have given a lesson of patriotism to the whole world despite nearly 40,000 martyrs and bombs raining down on them," he said.Erdogan reiterated that Ankara is ready to undertake any role, "including guarantees, for the peace and tranquility of our region."

News.Az