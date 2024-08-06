Türkiye's women's volleyball reaches semifinals at Paris 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's women's volleyball team has advanced to semifinals by beating China 3-2 on Tuesday at 2024 Paris Olympics, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Crescent Stars have eliminated China with 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25 and 15-12 sets in the quarterfinal clash.Melissa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye to victory with 42 points.Yingynig Li was the top scorer for China with 25 points.Türkiye will face on Thursday the winners of other quarterfinal clash of Tuesday, between Italy and Serbia.

News.Az