Türkiye seeks offshore gas fields in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is exploring the potential of offshore gas fields in Egypt to supply hydrocarbons using Turkish Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels, according to Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister.

In an interview with Anadolu's Editor's Desk in the capital Ankara, Alparslan Bayraktar pointed to normalized relations between Türkiye and Egypt, and recalled that the two countries recently signed deals on energy.Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Türkiye’s capital Ankara. Bayraktar said that Türkiye and Egypt can cooperate on oil and natural gas and are working on projects.He also invited countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to invest in renewable energy projects in the country.“We will put forward more concrete projects related to these countries,” he added.“There is a new long-term LNG agreement that we signed with Shell a short while ago and a new long-term LNG agreement that we will sign in the US next week,” Bayraktar said.“These are the diversification dimensions of the business,” he explained.

News.Az