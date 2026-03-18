Lululemon faces investor pressure as CEO search drags on

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Lululemon is facing growing investor concern as its search for a permanent CEO continues, even after appointing a seasoned retail executive to its board.

The company has named Chip Bergh, a longtime leader at Levi Strauss & Co., to its board ahead of its annual shareholder meeting. However, the move has done little to calm markets, with analysts emphasizing that leadership stability remains the top priority, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of Lululemon have dropped significantly over the past two years, reflecting concerns over product missteps, slowing growth, and weakening brand momentum. The company also recently forecast softer sales and profits for 2026.

Pressure is mounting from founder Chip Wilson, who has called for changes at the board level, as well as from activist investor Elliott Management, which has proposed its own candidate for CEO.

Analysts say that until a credible leader is appointed to reset strategy and rebuild confidence—particularly in the key North American market—investors are likely to remain cautious.

Lululemon now faces a critical period as it tries to stabilize its business, fend off activist pressure, and redefine its growth strategy in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.

News.Az