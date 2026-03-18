New Disney CEO outlines path in AI era

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Walt Disney Company has entered a new chapter as Josh D'Amaro officially takes over as chief executive, stepping into the role at a time of major industry disruption.

D’Amaro, who previously led Disney’s highly profitable parks division, responsible for more than half of the company’s earnings, now faces mounting pressure to steer the media giant through the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence era and intensifying competition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He inherits a company grappling with declining traditional TV revenues, mixed box office performance from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, and fierce competition from platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Investors are watching closely for D’Amaro’s strategy, particularly how he will balance Disney’s legacy entertainment business with streaming growth and emerging technologies. He is expected to work closely with Dana Walden, the company’s chief content officer, in a partnership seen as critical to Disney’s future success.

Outgoing CEO Bob Iger, who returned in 2022 to stabilize the company, will remain on the board until the end of the year. During his tenure, Disney restored profitability in streaming, invested heavily in parks and cruises, and delivered multiple billion-dollar box office hits.

Now, all eyes are on D’Amaro to define a clear growth strategy and guide Disney through a complex landscape shaped by shifting viewer habits, global economic uncertainty, and technological change.

News.Az