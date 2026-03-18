Qatar Airways to operate 3 flights to India in 2 days

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Qatar Airways will operate three additional flights to India over the next two days, the Embassy of India in Doha announced. The flights will connect Qatar with New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.

Passengers can book tickets and check the latest updates via the airline’s website, mobile app, or travel agents. Qatar Airways has also advised travelers not to go to the airport without a valid confirmed ticket, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar continues coordinating with local authorities and the airline to assist stranded Indian nationals and emergency cases.

It is also facilitating travel through the Salwa Border to Saudi Arabia on temporary 96-hour transit visas.

News.Az