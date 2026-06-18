Türkiye seizes 4.3 tons of drugs at Greece border

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Turkish customs authorities have seized more than 4.3 tons of narcotic substances in an operation at the Ipsala customs gate in Edirne, on border with Greece, News.Az reports, citing TRT Haber.

According to Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade, a total of 4,321 kilograms of illicit substances were confiscated during an anti-narcotics operation carried out at the border crossing.

The estimated value of the shipment was reported in two different figures: over 3 billion Turkish lira (approximately $90 million) and also 3.025 billion lira (approximately $65.13 million). The entire shipment was subsequently destroyed.

As part of the investigation materials, a freight truck arriving from Greece was first processed in the normal customs procedure and then directed to a detailed inspection hangar for a thorough examination by the Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate.

During the detailed search, law enforcement officers discovered a large quantity of a substance identified as pregabalin.

The investigation into the case is ongoing under the supervision of the Ipsala Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

News.Az