Türkiye signs $6.5 billion contracts to upgrade 'Steel Dome' air defence system
Turkish defence companies have inked $6.5 billion in contracts to strengthen and advance Türkiye’s integrated, multi-layered ‘Steel Dome’ air defence system, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) announced.

SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun stated that the agreements cover combat systems and advanced versions, which will be developed by Roketsan, ensuring the Steel Dome will rely entirely on domestic systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


