Russian strikes on Kyiv kill six, disrupt energy supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a major barrage of drones and missiles on Kyiv on Tuesday, killing six people, wounding 13, and disrupting electricity and heating systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia deployed more than 460 drones and 22 missiles, marking the second significant strike on the capital this month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"The primary targets were the energy sector and everything that keeps normal life going," Zelensky wrote on Telegram. Ukrainian air defence units reportedly shot down all 22 missiles and the majority of drones.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said over 102,000 people across five regions experienced power outages.

Kyiv city officials reported damage at 13 sites, affecting residential and commercial buildings and limiting heating in several districts.

Zelensky called on international partners to maintain air defence and weapons supplies, stressing the importance of diplomacy and pressure on Russia.

Four Russian drones also entered Moldova and NATO-member Romania. Romania scrambled fighter jets to intercept the drones, with one drone reportedly continuing deeper into Romanian territory.

Ukrainian authorities also reported damage to port and energy infrastructure in Odesa, where six people were injured.

Local officials condemned the attacks as deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, while Moscow denies intentionally striking civilians, claiming that energy infrastructure is a legitimate military target.

News.Az