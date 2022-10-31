Türkiye to continue efforts to ease global food crisis: Erdoğan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is determined to continue efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal in force despite Russia suspending its participation in the landmark agreement, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Oct. 31, News.az reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Although Russia is hesitant in this regard because the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said at the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress.

The president recalled that one-third of the world’s wheat production was carried out by Ukraine and Russia.

“With the joint mechanism that we have ensured to be established in Istanbul, we have provided a relative reduction in the food crisis by offering 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat to the service of the world,” he stated.

News.Az