Türkiye urges NATO reset ties with Trump at summit

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Türkiye has called on NATO allies to use the upcoming summit in Ankara to reset relations with the United States and prepare for the possibility of reduced American involvement in the alliance.

Speaking ahead of the July meeting, Hakan Fidan said the gathering should be used to establish a more structured and predictable framework for ties with Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fidan noted that while NATO members have long viewed Trump’s criticism of the alliance as rhetoric, there is now growing concern that Washington could scale back its role.

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO and recently raised the possibility of withdrawing the U.S. from the bloc, adding pressure on allies to reassess their security strategies.

Türkiye is urging NATO countries to prepare contingency plans in case the U.S. reduces its participation in key alliance mechanisms.

“If there is a withdrawal, there must be a clear transition plan so no member is left exposed,” Fidan said, emphasizing the need for coordination and long-term planning.

The NATO leaders’ summit, scheduled for July 7–8 in Ankara, is expected to be a critical moment for alliance unity.

Fidan suggested Trump may attend the meeting due to his relationship with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although he acknowledged the U.S. president has shown reluctance toward such gatherings.

Recent tensions have deepened following disputes over military commitments and geopolitical priorities, including disagreements linked to the Strait of Hormuz and broader Middle East developments.

Mark Rutte has acknowledged U.S. frustrations but stressed that most European members continue to support joint efforts.

With uncertainty surrounding Washington’s future role, the Ankara summit is increasingly seen as a turning point for NATO’s strategic direction.

News.Az