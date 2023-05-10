Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye will modernize Azerbaijan's Su-25 fighter jets

Türkiye will modernize Azerbaijan's Su-25 fighter jets, said Ismail Demir, Head of the Defense Industry Department under the President of Turkiye, News.az reports.

According to him, within the framework of the project, integration of some weapon systems, and the process of adding smart systems is envisaged and works are carried out in this direction.


