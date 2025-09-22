Türkiye’s Ajet aircraft safely lands in Baku after triggering alarm signal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 22, 2025, the captain of the "Ajet" airline aircraft operating the regular Ankara–Baku flight reported an alarm signal on board to the relevant services at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 15:55 local time, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

In accordance with international security protocols, the procedures were immediately carried out. As a result of the inspection, it was established that the signal was false and no threat was recorded.

The safety of passengers and crew members is always a priority.

Additionally, we inform that the incident did not affect the operational processes of Heydar Aliyev International Airport. All flights are being operated according to the schedule.

