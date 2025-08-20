London–Dushanbe flight makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A “NOMAD AVIATION AG” aircraft flying the London–Dushanbe route made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku early Wednesday due to a technical issue, the airport’s press service told APA-Economics.

The plane landed safely at 02:21 local time, and airport authorities confirmed that all necessary support was provided, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport emphasized that it operates in accordance with international aviation standards, ensuring reliable support for passengers and aircraft in both technical and emergency situations, and showcasing a high level of operational efficiency.

News.Az