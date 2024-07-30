Türkiye’s new floating gas production platform sets sail from Singapore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Tuesday that Türkiye's newly acquired floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) platform has departed from Singapore.

"Our floating production platform has set sail from Singapore to Türkiye. After about two months at sea, it will reach our country," the minister said on X, News.Az reports.The platform is expected in 2026 to commence production of gas the country discovered in the Black Sea over the past few years.The platform is planned to produce 10 million cubic meters (approximately 353 million cubic feet) of gas per day from the Sakarya field off the northwestern Zonguldak province.The reserve, which has been discovered gradually since August 2020, is believed to contain 710 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas.To capitalize on the find, Türkiye launched a drive to build offshore infrastructure, including drilling platforms and pipelines, to facilitate the extraction and transportation to onshore facilities.Last September, it started pumping gas from the field into the national grid through a pipeline linked to an onshore processing facility.

