Türkiye’s new FPSO set to launch production in Black Sea in 2026

Türkiye's energy fleet's new member, a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will depart from Singapore at the beginning of next week and arrive in the country after two months of sailing to start production in 2026, said Turkish energy and natural resources minister on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

With the new FPSO vessel, Türkiye will increase its daily production to 20 million cubic meters (mcm), said Alparslan Bayraktar during an interview with Turkish private television channel A Haber.The vessel will arrive in Türkiye following a two-month sailing and later it will undergo a maintenance process lasting several months, Bayraktar added.'The ship will go to Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea and continue to produce this gas there for 20 years,' he added.Noting that daily production at the Sakarya Gas Field, currently at 5.5 mcm, and is expected to rise to 10 mcm by the first quarter of 2025, Bayraktar said that the platform will actively produce 10 mcm of natural gas per day in 2026 and meet the natural gas needs of approximately 5 million households.The newly acquired platform measures around 300 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and 58 meters in height, and the ship will extract gas from the seabed, process it, and transport it to the onshore facility.

