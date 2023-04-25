Türkiye's UN envoy rejects claim by Armenia regarding 1915 events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s ambassador to the United Nations rejected a claim by Armenia on Monday concerning the 1915 events, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Reacting to the Armenian claim of ''genocide'' at a UN Security Council meeting, Sedat Onal called the allegation ''baseless.”

Türkiye's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

''We call on everybody to take into consideration our Joint Historical Commission proposal and regional peace and cooperation initiatives rather than drawing animosity from history,'' Onal said.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

News.Az