  • Economics
Türkiye’s unemployment rate dips to 8.4% in January
Türkiye’s unemployment rate slipped by 0.1 percentage points month-on-month to 8.4% in January, official data showed on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 53.7% while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.1 percentage points to 28.1%.


