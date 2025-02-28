Türkiye’s unemployment rate dips to 8.4% in January

Photo: Reuters / Turkey’s unemployment rate dips to 8.4% in January

Türkiye’s unemployment rate slipped by 0.1 percentage points month-on-month to 8.4% in January, official data showed on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 53.7% while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.1 percentage points to 28.1%.

