Turkmen president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on Ramadan holiday

Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday.

“It is an honor for me to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday,” Berdimuhamedov said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC

“I sincerely believe that this radiant holiday, which celebrates the greatest values of humanity—spiritual purity and high moral qualities—will continue to contribute to the development of relations between our countries and to the strengthening of friendship, mutual support, and the unity of the entire Muslim Ummah,” he stated.

“I wish you robust health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and welfare. May all your prayers and good deeds be accepted by Allah the Almighty,” the Turkmen president added.

