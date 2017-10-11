+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmen President gives Putin alabai puppy as birthday gift

"I would like to start with a pleasant mission. Not too long ago, you had a good day, your birthday. That’s why I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart and I surely wish you good health, successes and all the best," Berdimuhamedov said at the beginning of the meeting.

The Turkmen leader praised Putin’s contribution to environmental issues. "Now we have one common friend, the world’s one-of-a-kind dog called the Alabai. And today I brought with me this little Alabai," he said, presenting Putin with the dog, which had been brought in a carrier to the hall, TASS reported.

