Turkmenistan, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company discuss co-op in gas sector

Representatives of the Turkmengaz State Concern and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) held a meeting in the format of a video conference to discuss the state and prospects of further cooperation in the gas sector.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the meeting was headed by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and the leadership of the Turkmengaz State Concern of Turkmenistan.The main topic of the meeting was the development of the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, as well as ADNOC's participation in international energy projects implemented by Turkmenistan.At the same time, during the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to current and prospective projects.Following the results of the videoconference, the parties confirmed their mutual intention to continue the partnership to strengthen the contractual and legal framework of interaction and to consider certain economic and technological aspects related to the projects being implemented.Meanwhile, starting in 2023, ADNOC, in accordance with international norms and practices of work in the gas sector, has been closely cooperating with the Turkmengaz State Concern.The Turkmengaz State Concern estimates the nation's hydrocarbon resources at over 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

News.Az