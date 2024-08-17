Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussing strategies to enhance transportation links

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Ankara, Consul General of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, Muhammetnur Ovezov, and members of the Turkish International Transporters Association (UND) have examined ways to enhance transport and logistics connectivity, with an emphasis on sustainability and digital innovation.

Along with Ovezov, representatives of the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan also attended the meeting. The discussions included the potential for using digital technologies to enhance transport infrastructure maintenance and expand international support for transport initiatives.The meeting covered innovative solutions for developing transport infrastructure, emphasizing the need for sustainable connectivity and the integration of digital technologies.The parties highlighted the importance of increasing transit transportation volumes in the region and acknowledged the substantial prospects created by the radical reconstruction and development of Turkmenistan's international transportation networks. The sides highlighted their view of the enormous benefits these developments could bring to regional transport cooperation.

