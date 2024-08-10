Turkmenistan ready to start work on TAPI in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan is ready to start work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in Afghanistan's territory, News.az reports.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov announced this during an online meeting with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.The sides also discussed economic, transit, trade, and political cooperation between their countries.Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern has completed the construction of a 214-kilometer section of the gas pipeline passing through Turkmen territory and has fully prepared it for operation.

