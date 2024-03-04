TURKPA commission chairman condemns PACE’s anti-Azerbaijani stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Osman Mesten, Turkish MP, Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, on Monday condemned the pressure of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 11th meeting of the Commission in Baku, the chairman emphasized that the TURKPA always stands by Azerbaijan.

He noted that strengthening relations between the Turkic states will create confidence in friends. “We need to further develop relations with many international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States. Also, we want to see brotherly Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan among the TURKPA member states,” Mesten added.

Speaking about Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the TURKPA commission chairman stressed that the two countries have never been so close to peace in their history as they are now.

News.Az