TURKPA Secretary General meets OTS Budapest Office Executive Director

+ ↺ − 16 px

TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan led a delegation to meet with Ambassador Balázs Hendrich, Executive Director of the Budapest Office of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), during an official visit to Hungary.

Hendrich warmly welcomed the TURKPA delegation, highlighting the importance of cooperation on harmonizing legislative frameworks among member countries and stressing the swift ratification of OTS decisions in national parliaments under TURKPA’s coordination. He also emphasized the potential of the Budapest Office, which holds OTS status to the European Union, to organize conferences, seminars, and panels in 2026 in partnership with TURKPA. These initiatives aim to address shared priorities outlined in the Middle Corridor initiative and the Gabala Declaration of the OTS, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Both sides supported the inclusion of these projects in their upcoming work plans and discussed short-term internship programs to promote exchanges between the diplomatic staff of the OTS European Office and TURKPA’s International Secretariat. They stressed that expanding mutual cooperation will strengthen the link between TURKPA, as the parliamentary dimension, and OTS, as the intergovernmental organization, in line with the political decisions and declarations of member states.

Ambassador Hasan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the shared strategic interests of the Turkic world. He encouraged the Budapest Office to actively participate in TURKPA activities and noted the importance of coordination among member states, referencing Hungary’s Attila Tilki’s participation in TURKPA coordination meetings during the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Autumn Meeting in Istanbul. Hasan also extended an invitation to visit the TURKPA International Secretariat in Baku to enhance collaboration.

Ambassador Hendrich emphasized that the Budapest Office maintains an open-door policy for all Turkic institutions and highlighted the office’s role in supporting the Turkic World Vision 2040. He underscored the need for strong parliamentary engagement and collaboration on strategic initiatives, including energy cooperation among member states.

The TURKPA delegation included deputies Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, Secretary of Commission Aynura Abutalibova, and Chief of Protocol Yadigar Mammadov. Project Coordinator Ali Kılıçarslan from the OTS Budapest Office also attended.

News.Az