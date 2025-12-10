EU to end Russian gas imports by 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has approved a plan to gradually phase out all imports of Russian gas by autumn 2027, a spokesperson for the Danish EU presidency said.

Under the agreement announced in Brussels, the EU will stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by September 2027. The ban still requires formal approval by EU member state ministers and the European Parliament before it takes effect, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plan is expected to receive broad support despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the move “will end Moscow's energy blackmail and help cut off the revenues that fuel its war.”

EU reliance on Russian gas has fallen from 45% of imports before the 2022 invasion to around 12% as of October 2025.

The EU Council previously launched the REPowerEU mechanism to phase out Russian fossil fuels. Hungary and Slovakia opposed earlier restrictions, citing energy security concerns. The European Commission may change the sanction adoption process from unanimous approval to qualified majority voting to prevent repeated blocks.

The United States has pledged to supply Europe with alternative energy resources if needed to replace Russian gas and oil.

News.Az