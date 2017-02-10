Turks, Ukrainians to be able to travel without national passports

Turks, Ukrainians to be able to travel without national passports

Citizens of Turkey and Ukraine will be able to visit each other’s countries using national passports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a wo

Preparation for the introduction of a new regime has been completed, Turkish media outlets reported citing the foreign minister.

“Turkey and Ukraine are planning to increase mutual tourist flows. We plan to introduce the travel without international passports for Ukrainian citizens coming to Turkey and Turkish citizens going to Ukraine before the start of the summer season,” Cavusoglu said.

News.Az

