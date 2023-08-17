Turning int’l organization into a tool for one's political ambitions is against the laws of the modern world - Political scientist

Turning int’l organization into a tool for one's political ambitions is against the laws of the modern world - Political scientist

"Armenia showed political hypocrisy and tried to turn the UN Security Council, whose decisions it did not respect for 30 years, into a place of propaganda against Azerbaijan," Political scientist Tural Ismayilov told News.az.

He noted that Armenia tries to turn the organization that has not fulfilled 4 resolutions in 30 years into its place of lies: "However, despite all the insistence of Armenia, no document against Azerbaijan was signed at the meeting of the UN Security Council. From this point of view, I think that the meeting of the UN Security Council resulted in another political fiasco for Armenia."

“Armenia became a disgrace in the campaign it started. Many states speaking at the UN Security Council meeting emphasized the importance of the functioning of the Aghdam Khankendi road. Armenia should already understand that using international legal and international political organizations for its political ambitions is not in line with modern world laws," said Tural Ismayilov.

