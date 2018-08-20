Turnover of catering facilities in Azerbaijan grew up to AZN 779 million
Turnover of catering facilities in Azerbaijan increased for Jan-Jul, Fineko/abc.az reports.
The State Statistics Committee reports that turnover of such facilities increased by 5.1% up to AZN 778.5 million.
"41.1% of catering facilities are legal entities and 58.9% are individuals. Turnover of legal entities increased by 4.9% or AZN 316.6 million by 2017," the Committee informed.
