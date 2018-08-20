Yandex metrika counter

Turnover of catering facilities in Azerbaijan grew up to AZN 779 million

  • Economics
  • Share
Turnover of catering facilities in Azerbaijan grew up to AZN 779 million

Turnover of catering facilities in Azerbaijan increased for Jan-Jul, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The State Statistics Committee reports that turnover of such facilities increased by 5.1% up to AZN 778.5 million.

"41.1% of catering facilities are legal entities and 58.9% are individuals. Turnover of legal entities increased by 4.9% or AZN 316.6 million by 2017," the Committee informed.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      