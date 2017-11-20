+ ↺ − 16 px

The host of the program turned to the origins of Armenian fascism, speaking about the ill-fated role of fascist Garegin Nzhdeh, canonized by the government of Sargsyan.

On the eve of November 19, the host of the program "Projections with Veronika Krasheninnikova" at "Zvezda" TV channel, the official body of the Russian Ministry of Defense, strongly criticized official Yerevan for striving to sign an association agreement with the European Union, comparing the choice of Sargsyan's government with the political course of the authorities of Ukraine, reports Oxu.Az with reference to "Zvezda".

Moreover, the host of the program turned to the origins of Armenian fascism, speaking about the ill-fated role of fascist Garegin Nzhdeh, canonized by the government of Sargsyan. Nzhdeh is declared the cult hero of the ruling Republican Party. It should be recalled that it was Nzhdeh who, before the cooperation with fascist Germany, personally participated in the extermination of many Azerbaijani villages in Nagorno-Karabakh before the Sovietization of Transcaucasia.

Veronika Krashennikova also discovered a surprising similarity between the emblem of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and the symbols of the National Socialist German Workers' Party.

News.Az

News.Az