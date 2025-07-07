Twelve Turkish soldiers die in methane gas incident in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The soldiers were carrying out a sweep operation in a cave at an altitude of 852 meters (2,795 feet) used by militants of the outlawed PKK terror group in the Operation Claw-Lock zone when the incident occurred on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler traveled to the area to conduct inspections and attend ceremonies honoring the fallen soldiers, it added.

The ministry also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and the nation, and wished a swift recovery to those affected.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the incident occurred during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed by the PKK terrorists in 2022.

It also added 19 personnel were affected by the gas.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye. To combat this threat, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022, targeting PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK, which has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, is classified as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

