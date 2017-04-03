Yandex metrika counter

Twin blasts in St. Petersburg metro, 10 killed - PHOTOS

RIA Novosti reports about two blasts occured in the St. Petersburg metro - in the Sennaya Ploshchad and the Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.

TASS reports that 10 were killed in the explosion in the Sennaya Ploshchad (Sennaya Square) metro station in St. Petersburg.

The report, citing a healthcare source, said 30 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the incident, has said all the possible reasons of the blasts, including a terrorist attack, are being considered.

