Twin earthquakes jolt Southern California

A pair of earthquakes rocked San Bernardino, California, on Monday morning.

The first tremor hit the area at 9.44am local time at a preliminary 3.5 magnitude, and a second quake followed at 9.48am at a 3.0 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Both earthquakes took place approximately three miles north-northeast of San Bernardino, with their depths spanning more than four miles.

No reports of damage were immediately reported.

The 3.5 earthquake was felt in San Bernardino, as well as Ontario, Victorville, Hesperia and Riverside.

Residents in Inglewood, Redondo Beach, Palm Springs, Huntington Beach and north San Diego County reported feeling them as well, as one X user said: 'Felt both!'

'Yup felt that one...another day in California,' wrote another.

More than 230 people said they felt shaking, the USGS Felt Report said.

In January, California was hit with four earthquakes in the space of 24 hours.

The four quakes occurred along the San Andreas fault - the volatile boundary between two tectonic plates: the Pacific plate and the North American plate. It runs 800 miles along the coast of California.

Scientists have said that the West Coast is overdue for a massive quake along the San Andreas fault, which would measure magnitude 8 or higher. While no injuries or damage was reported, the seismic activity followed a deadly stretch of wildfires in Southern California that began on January 7.

Both the southern and northern sections of the San Andreas fault have a roughly equal likelihood of generating a high-magnitude earthquake in the next few decades.

