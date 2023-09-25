Two Azerbaijani servicemen killed in Armenia-planted landmine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani Army servicemen were killed as a Kamaz military vehicle exploded on an anti-tank landmine on September 24 at about 17:35, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine planted in advance for terrorist purposes on the supply route of Azerbaijani Armed Forces positions, Azerbaijani army servicemen Akram Shadmanov and Tural Seyidov were killed, the ministry said.

"Another serviceman, Elvin Aliyev received various injuries. After receiving initial medical assistance, he was immediately evacuated to a nearby military medical facility. His condition is stable, with no threat to his life," the ministry added.

News.Az