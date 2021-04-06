Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured as a result of mine explosion
Two Azerbaijani servicemen were injured in a mine explosion while searching for missing servicemen, according to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
On April 6, in the afternoon, servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Punkhan Aliyev and Bakhtiyar Ilgaroglu were injured as a result of a mine explosion in the direction of the village of Sugovushan while searching for servicemen who disappeared during the Patriotic War.
The fact of the explosion is being investigated.
News.Az