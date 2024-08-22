Two children killed as gunmen attack school van in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gunmen opened fire on a school van in Pakistan on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of two girls and injuries to six others, including the driver, who was the intended target.

The attack occurred around 8:00 am in a remote area of Attock city, Punjab province, while the children were en route to school, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Local police spokesman Waseem Babar reported that the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on the van, killing two children and injuring five others. The gunmen, who fled the scene, were reportedly involved in ongoing legal disputes with the driver’s family.The deceased girls were aged 10 and 11. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, calling it a "very cruel and brutal act" against innocent children.

