Two dead, several injured in India building collapse

At least two people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when a decades-old building collapsed late Friday night in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

A local police officer confirmed the incident via phone on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The deceased were identified as a father-daughter duo.

The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk area of Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur. Most of the dead hailed from the eastern state of West Bengal and were living on rent inside the ill-fated building.

According to media reports, the old building had weakened due to incessant rains over the past few days and finally collapsed, as a result of which several persons were trapped under its debris. Rescue work continued through the night, and the injured were admitted to a local hospital.

