Two earthquakes strike India

Two earthquakes shook India on Monday within hours.

The first, a 4.0 magnitude quake, occurred in Delhi and NCR at 5:36 AM, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Shortly after, a 4.0 magnitude quake was reported in Siwan, Bihar.

The tremors caused residents of high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad to rush out of their homes.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The area experiences minor seismic activity every two to three years, with a previous 3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in 2015. Officials noted that a loud sound accompanied the tremor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote in a post on X.

