Two explosions rock oil tanker in Italy’s Savona

Two explosions occurred on the moored oil tanker Seajewel in the northern Italian city of Savona.

While the cause remains unclear, the vessel’s crew reported hearing two loud bangs, and the damaged hull showed concave deformation, suggesting the possible use of explosive devices, News.Az reports, citing the Italian news outlet IVG.

The damage, located below the waterline, along with a nearby fish kill, further supports this theory. The Savona Coast Guard is investigating the incident with the help of divers.

However, no additional details have been released by authorities so far.

The Seajewel had previously loaded Russian cargo three times in 2024.

According to Ukrainian media reports, the tanker was transporting Russian oil to Europe despite sanctions.

