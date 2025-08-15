Two injured in shooting outside mosque in Sweden's Orebro

Two people were injured on Friday in a shooting outside a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, 200 km west of Stockholm, police said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident occurred in the Vivalla area of the city. Police said they were alerted at 13:45 local time "about a suspected serious violent crime in connection with a mosque in Orebro."

The seriousness of the injuries was not immediately clear. Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

The suspected shooter remains at large, and police have cordoned off large areas around the scene. Several rescue services and police officers remain in the area.

