6 year old boy discovers 1300 year old sword on school trip in Norway

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A six-year-old schoolboy in Norway has made an extraordinary archaeological discovery after finding a 1,300-year-old sword during a class field trip, according to reports. The child, identified as first-grader Henrik Refsnes Mørtvedt, spotted a rusty object sticking out of the ground while walking across a field in Innlandet county.

The group was on an educational excursion in a remote, mountainous area when the boy noticed the unusual object, which was later confirmed to be an ancient weapon, News.Az reports, citing New York Post.

Teachers and students alerted archaeologists instead of attempting to remove the item themselves, helping preserve the artefact for proper excavation and study. Experts later identified it as a single-edged sword dating back to Scandinavia’s Merovingian Period, approximately between 550 and 880 AD, predating the Viking Age.

The sword has since been transferred to the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, where it will undergo conservation and scientific analysis, including X-ray and metallurgical studies to better understand its construction and use.

Researchers believe the weapon may have belonged to a warrior, a person of status, or someone living during the early medieval period in Norway. The discovery site in Hadeland is known for its rich archaeological landscape, including ancient farms, burial mounds and Iron Age remains.

News.Az