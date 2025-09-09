Two killed in plane crash in Poland

Two people died on Tuesday after a light aircraft crashed in Poland’s southern Silesian province, local authorities confirmed.

Firefighters found the charred remains of the victims in a field near the village of Lipowa, according to the State Fire Service, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Six fire brigades, along with police and prosecutors, were deployed to secure the site and launch an investigation, local outlet RMF reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

