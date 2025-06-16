Two major wildfires erupt near Athens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two significant wildfires erupted near Athens, the capital of Greece, on Monday.

The first blaze erupted in the area of Ano Souli, prompting a strong firefighting response, including approximately 140 firefighters, 38 vehicles, 11 airplanes, and seven helicopters, supported by numerous volunteers, according to the public broadcaster ERT, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The broadcaster added that the situation began to improve due to the coordinated and successful efforts of firefighting teams.

The second fire was reported in the area of Grammatiko, where firefighting teams are also successfully working to bring it under control.

So far, no major material damage or casualties have been reported.

