Two out of five terrorists eliminated by Azerbaijan in Karabakh are Armenian servicemen

Two out of the five terrorists eliminated by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh are Armenian military servicemen.

At the moment, the Armenian side is attempting to coordinate with the Azerbaijani side regarding the evacuation of their bodies to Armenia, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Official statements in Yerevan, including those made by PM Nikol Pashinyan, claim that the Armenian armed forces have allegedly been completely withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory.

However, the current situation clearly demonstrates that Armenia continues to financially support illegal armed formations that still have not been fully withdrawn from the Azerbaijani territory.

