Two Russian airports resume operations after temporary restrictions
Ulyanovsk airport resumed arrivals and departures of aircraft at 07:00 Moscow time and Kazan airport resumed operations at 07:30 Moscow time, according to the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

"Restrictions on arrivals and departures of aircraft at the airport of Ulyanovsk (Baratayevka) were lifted at 07:00 Moscow time. Restrictions on arrivals and departures of aircraft at the Kazan airport were lifted at 07:30 Moscow time," the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The temporary restrictions were introduced to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, the Federal Air Transport noted.

