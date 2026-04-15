Two tornadoes hit Michigan, causing widespread damage

The storms moved through on Tuesday evening, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and golf ball-sized hail across large areas of West Michigan. Rainfall totals ranged from one to three inches in some locations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thousands of residents were left without power by Wednesday morning after trees and power lines were brought down. Crews from Consumers Energy were deployed to restore electricity.

The NWS reported that one tornado touched down in the Otsego area around midnight, moving through downtown Otsego and into Plainwell. Damage to homes and buildings was observed, with one resident reporting that their greenhouse was destroyed while their house remained intact.

A second tornado struck near Carson City, where it destroyed several barns on a dairy farm. The damage caused hundreds of cows to escape, and emergency crews worked overnight to round up the livestock.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported so far.

The NWS is expected to conduct surveys of the affected areas on Wednesday.

Flooding remains a concern due to the heavy rainfall, particularly as river levels in West Michigan were already elevated in the past week. Additional storms are forecast for Wednesday evening, with a higher risk of severe weather in southern parts of the state.