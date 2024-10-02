Typhoon Krathon causes widespread disruptions in Taiwan -VIDEO

Typhoon Krathon has significantly disrupted normal life in Taiwan, prompting authorities to close schools and offices across the island.

The slow-moving storm, which is expected to make landfall in southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, also caused widespread service disruptions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Public transportation in several areas, including Taipei, was suspended starting Wednesday afternoon.The Central Weather Administration has issued a land warning for 13 cities and counties as the typhoon approaches.As of Wednesday, Typhoon Krathon was located 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Kaohsiung, moving north-northeast at 8 kilometers (5 miles) per hour.Taiwan Railway Corp. has suspended all trains with reserved seating for the day, the media outlet said.So far, 23 people have been injured in weather-related incidents, and 2,735 people have been evacuated from various towns and cities to safer areas.

