Baku-Sumgayit highway fire: Workshops engulfed in major blaze - VIDEO

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A major fire broke out along the Baku–Sumgayit highway in Absheron District, engulfing several furniture and auto repair workshops before being brought under control.

The blaze erupted at the 7th kilometer of the highway, where multiple adjacent facilities were located under a single roof. Firefighters arriving at the scene identified a high risk of the flames spreading rapidly due to the structure of the buildings, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Emergency crews acted quickly, managing to contain and extinguish the fire in a short time, preventing it from spreading further to nearby warehouses and vehicles.

The fire damaged several sections of the complex, including the flammable structures of a 100-square-meter furniture workshop and parts of another 90-square-meter unit. A nearby 120-square-meter auto repair shop was also partially affected, along with equipment inside another furniture facility.

High temperatures from the blaze caused deformation to an air conditioning unit installed in the cargo section of an Isuzu truck undergoing repairs at the site.

Authorities confirmed that surrounding storage facilities and other vehicles were successfully protected, and no casualties have been reported so far.

News.Az